Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul: Head to Head record ahead of Australian Open 2026 clash With Carlos Alcaraz all set to take on Tommy Paul in round 4 of the ongoing Australian Open 2026, let us have a look at the head-to-head record between the two stars ahead of the upcoming marquee clash.

Melbourne:

World number one Carlos Alcaraz has been on fire in the ongoing Australian Open 2026. With three stellar victories in the first three rounds of the competition, Alcaraz has now set up a clash with the USA’s Tommy Paul. It is worth noting that while Alcaraz is ranked world number one, Tommy Paul is world number 19 currently.

They will take on each other on January 25, and it could be interesting to see how the two stars fare in the clash. Alcaraz has been in red-hot form of late and is one of the biggest favourites to go all the way and clinch the title. He defeated Walton in the first round, Hanfmann in the second, and recently breezed past Moutet in the third round.

As for Tommy Paul, he overcame Kovacevic in the first round, Tirante in the second, and Davidovich in the third round to set up the clash against Alcaraz. With the game approaching, many fans would wonder how the head-to-head record stands between the two stars.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul Head-to-Head record

It is worth noting that the fourth-round Australian Open clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul will be the eighth meeting between the two. In the seven previous meetings, Alcaraz has emerged victorious five times, whereas Paul has won the tie two times. Both will hope to put in their best performance in the clash as they look to move forward in the tournament.

Alcaraz shared his thoughts after qualifying for round 4

Defeating France’s Moutet in the third round, Carlos Alcaraz came forward and talked about how he was discussing strategies with his coaching team and how that helped him win.

“At the end of the third set I told my team, ‘I’m not running down the next drop shot.’ I was tired of coming to the net. I looked up at the video board and saw I’d gone to the net 55 times. It wasn’t an easy match, even though we both had fun,” Alcaraz said after the game.

