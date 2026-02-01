Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: Who will win Australian Open final? Indian cricketers pick their favourite Star India cricketers Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh took centre stage and picked their favourites between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic ahead of the men's final of the Australian Open 2026.

The stage is set for the summit clash of the Australian Open 2026. The Men’s final will see world number one Carlos Alcaraz taking on Novak Djokovic. The two stars will lock horns at the Rod Laver Arena on February 1 in a bid to get their hands on the marquee title.

Ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, star India cricketers Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh took centre stage and talked about who they were backing to clinch the Australian Open title. In a clip shared by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), the two can be seen sharing a conversation.

“I personally want Alcaraz to win because I feel that the way he plays is very much like how we (the Indian men’s cricket team) play. It’s a bit quick. Whenever there’s a gap, we try to hit it. We don’t show that much patience. So that is with Alcaraz,” Ishan Kishan said in the video.

Furthermore, Arshdeep Singh solidified his support for Novak Djokovic. “I’m supporting Iceman (Novak Djokovic)," Arshdeep Singh said.

Arshdeep performed brilliantly in the fifth T20I against New Zealand

Speaking of Arshdeep Singh, the star pacer was excellent for the Men in Blue in the fifth and final T20I of the series against New Zealand. India posted a total of 271 runs in the first innings and then limited the Black Caps to a score of 225 runs in the second innings.

Arshdeep Singh was the highest wicket-taker for his side with five wickets to his name. His performance was crucial in the Black Caps being limited to 225 and team India registering a 46-run victory in the clash, as the Men in Blue won the series by a score of 4-1.

