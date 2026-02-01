IND vs PAK, Bulawayo, weather report: Will rain spoil Super Sixes clash of the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026? The stage is set for the Super Sixes clash of the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026. India U19 locks horns with Pakistan U19 in Bulawayo and ahead of the game, let us have a look at the weather report for the upcoming game.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

India U19 is all set to take on Pakistan U19 in the Super Sixes stage of the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026. The two sides will take on each other at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on February 1. It is worth noting that the upcoming game could be crucial for both teams.

A win would mean qualification for the semi-final stage of the tournament, whereas a loss would mean elimination. Only one side can reach the semi-final stage of the U19 World Cup now after England booked their ticket in the last four. Both India and Pakistan will be raring to go and will look to put in a good performance in the upcoming clash.

The last time India and Pakistan locked horns was in the final of the U19 Asia Cup. The two sides took on each other in the final of the tournament, and Pakistan managed to defeat India and clinch the title. However, team India will now aim for significant improvement as they look to book their place in the U19 World Cup semi-final.

Bulawayo weather report:

In brilliant news for the fans, there is a very low chance of rain on February 1 in Bulawayo. The city is forecast to have bright sunlight throughout the day, with the temperatures hovering around 25 to 28 degrees Celsius at night.

Squads:

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, RS Ambrish, Mohamed Enaan, Harvansh Pangalia

Pakistan U19 Squad: Hamza Zahoor, Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Farhan Yousaf (C), Ahmed Hussain, Huzaifa Ahsan, Abdul Qadir, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Niqab Shafiq

Also Read: