Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson, who will open? Suryakumar Yadav answers ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Thiruvananthapuram:

Ishan Kishan was the standout performer in the fifth T20I against New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Slotted in at No.3, the southpaw produced a blistering knock, registering his maiden T20I hundred. He smashed 103 off 43 deliveries and shared a dominant 137-run stand with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, powering India to a massive 271 in the first innings.

India went on to clinch a 46-run victory despite encountering some resistance, wrapping up the series 4-1. After the match, Suryakumar was quizzed on the growing selection debate surrounding Sanju Samson’s form and whether the Kerala batter would partner Abhishek Sharma at the top during the T20 World Cup 2026 or if the team management would be inclined towards Kishan after such a dominant show. Notably, Samson endured a lean series, managing only 46 runs against New Zealand, while Kishan consistently impressed with the bat.

Suryakumar Yadav also shares update on Tilak Varma’s fitness

Meanwhile, with Tilak Varma set to bat at No.3, the selectors face a choice between Kishan and Samson for the opening slot. Addressing the situation, Suryakumar admitted that the decision presents a challenge but confirmed that clarity would come before India’s opening World Cup fixture against the USA on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

“We don’t know anything about Tilak Varma right now. But we got to know that he is looking good and he has started batting. If he comes back, then it’s definitely a good headache to have but with all the 15 of us, we have a good headache. All players are capable enough to feature in that playing XI. You will definitely get to know on 7th if Ishan is in or Sanju (laughs),” Sanju said while speaking to the broadcasters after the match.

Suryakumar himself arrived to the series with concerns over his own form. Many questioned his place in the playing XI after a poor run of form, but the Mumbai batter backed himself for the role and eventually ended the series with the Player of the Series trophy.