Simona Halep confirms participation in China Open

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has confirmed her participation in the upcoming China Open.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep on Saturday said she will play the China Open after retiring from the recent Wuhan Open due to a back problem, also expressing her motivation to play and win matches.

Seeded sixth this year in Beijing, Halep said she felt OK about her back that forced her to withdraw from the Wuhan Open on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The back is better. I had two days off and today I practiced. In my opinion, I can play tomorrow. I will try and do my best," the Romanian said.

Halep, who celebrated her 28th birthday on Friday, said, "This year I celebrated my birthday here. It's very special. It's a good week for me, even though I was a little bit injured. I feel motivated to play and win matches."

"Every year it's nice to come back here. It's a big tournament, and very important to everybody. The atmosphere is very intense, and you can see that everyone is focused on their job," she added.

Halep will take on a qualifier in the first round. The reigning Wimbledon champion and former world No. 1 noted that she felt no pressure about being atop the world ranking.