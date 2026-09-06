Aryna Sabalenka reaches sixth straight US Open quarterfinal, matches Serena Williams' record

New Delhi:

Aryna Sabalenka moved into the US Open quarterfinals for a sixth consecutive year, defeating American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-3 to keep her bid for a third successive title firmly on track. The world No. 1 needed 86 minutes to overcome Townsend and extend her winning run at Flushing Meadows to 17 matches.

The result also made Sabalenka the first woman since Serena Williams between 2011 and 2016 to reach six consecutive US Open quarterfinals.

Notably, she has now won 23 of her past 24 matches at the tournament. Her only loss during that run came against Coco Gauff in the 2023 final. Sunday’s victory was also her 44th of the 2026 season.

Townsend proved a tough cookie early on

Townsend made the top seed work throughout the opening set. The first five games all ended with a break of serve, creating an unusual start to the contest. Sabalenka eventually established a 4-2 advantage after breaking Townsend twice and holding serve for the first time. She appeared close to closing out the set when she moved 5-2 ahead, but Townsend responded by breaking back and holding to make it 5-4.

The American’s resistance forced Sabalenka to serve for the set under pressure. The Belarusian held firm, sealing the opener 6-4 with a forehand winner after 43 minutes.

The second set offered a more settled beginning, with both players holding their opening service games. Townsend then shifted the momentum by breaking Sabalenka to take a 3-1 lead. However, the 28-year-old immediately restored parity. Townsend’s double fault handed the defending champion the break she needed, bringing the set level at 3-3.

The world No. 1 then took command. A further break, aided by a Townsend backhand error, put Sabalenka 4-3 in front. She maintained the pressure through the closing games before finishing the match with a backhand winner.

She will next play the winner of 11th seed Marta Kostyuk and sixth seed Linda Noskova. Both had reached the fourth round, with Noskova entering their contest as the higher-ranked player.

The victory leaves Sabalenka three wins away from completing a third consecutive US Open championship.

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