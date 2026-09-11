Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka qualify for US Open final; No 1 and No 2 seeds meet for first time since 2013

New Delhi:

Elena Rybakina made it to the US Open final after overcoming American fourth seed Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-final. That sets up a clash against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the final on Saturday, September 12. However, regardless of the result, Rybakina will be crowned the new number one when the ranking is officially updated on Monday. It will end Sabalenka’s 99-week stay at the summit.

Notably, in the semi-final match against Coco, the Kazakh recovered from losing the opening set and later being broken while serving for the match before completing the comeback. “I took a deep breath and just told myself I needed to fight and show good tennis," Rybakina said after the match.

Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula in semis

Sabalenka reached the final by defeating home favourite Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2. The Belarusian and the top seed has now reached the final at every Grand Slam played on hard courts since the 2023 Australian Open.

"I was super desperate. It feels for me, talking about Grand Slams, like a last push of the season. I wanted it badly to go to the finals, and of course, I want to go all the way,” Sabalenka said after her win over Pegula.

When it comes to the match, she struggled with errors during the opening set as Pegula made the cleaner start, but the 28-year-old turned the contest around late in the first set before taking control of the second. She hit 29 winners to Pegula’s 12.

Meanwhile, the result extended Sabalenka’s dominance over Pegula at the US Open. She beat her in the 2024 final and again in last year’s semi-final, although Pegula had won their previous meeting in Berlin in June.

“I do think she probably would have beaten 99% of people. Probably the best match she's played this year,” Pegula said.

Interestingly, the final will be the first US Open women’s singles championship match between the top two seeds since Serena Williams faced Victoria Azarenka in 2013.

Sabalenka leads Rybakina 10-7 in their career meetings and won their Miami semi-final and Indian Wells final this year. Rybakina, however, prevailed in their Australian Open final in January.

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