Novak Djokovic will compete in 2019 Davis Cup Finals

Novak Djokovic, world No 1, will steer Serbia in the 2019 Davis Cup Finals to be held in Madrid, the Serbian Tennis Federation announced on Monday.

The Serbian team's captain Nenad Zimonjic also called up Dusan Lajovic, ranked No. 33 in the world, Filip Krajinovic (46), Viktor Troicki (159) and Janko Tipsarevic (219).

"The important thing is to reach the beginning of the competition in the best possible way and that the players stay healthy. We certainly have the quality to be able to surprise any team," Zimonjic said.

Serbia was drawn in Group A, alongside Japan and France, reports Efe news.

Zimonjic considered France to be the main challenge to his team's bid to make it to the following phase.

"It is difficult to predict. We have to prepare well. That is why we will go to Madrid about 4 or 5 days before to adapt to the conditions," he said.

Djokovic will join the team after his ATP Finals campaign.

The ATP Finals will come to an end on November 17, while the Davis Cup Finals is scheduled for November 18-24.

The remaining participating selections are divided into five other groups; Spain, Croatia and Russia in Group B; Argentina, Chile and Germany in Group C; Belgium, Australia and Colombia in Group D; Great Britain, Kazakhstan and Holland in Group E; and the United States, Italy and Canada in Group F