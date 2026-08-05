Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Cincinnati Open; will defending champion gain full fitness before US Open?

Cincinnati:

After missing the French Open and Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz was expected to return to tennis at the Cincinnati Open. It was believed to be a perfect opportunity for the Spaniard to get back into the groove ahead of the US Open. However, the right wrist injury has ruled him out of the competition and there’s uncertainty regarding his US Open participation.

The youngster confirmed his withdrawal from the ATP Masters 1000 tournament on Tuesday, August 4. The event is scheduled to take place from August 11 to 23. Alcaraz, who won the Cincinnati title in 2025, will lose the ranking points gained from that triumph and enter the upcoming hard-court season without a competitive match on the surface.

Notably, he has been away from tournament action since sustaining the wrist injury during the Barcelona Open in April. Although the 23-year-old has resumed practice recently, he has not recovered sufficiently to return to competition at the highest level.

The absence adds to a difficult period for the four-time Grand Slam champion, who already missed two major Grand Slams. It also marked the first time in his career that he has been forced to sit out two consecutive Grand Slam tournaments during the same season.

Alcaraz moves to third in ranking

The latest setback comes just weeks before the US Open begins on August 30. Alcaraz remains on the tournament entry list, but his lack of match practice on hard courts has raised concerns about his readiness to compete for another title at Flushing Meadows.

The Spaniard won the US Open championship last year and will now face the challenge of returning from a lengthy injury break while attempting to defend his crown. Without appearances at preparation events, Alcaraz could arrive at the Grand Slam without the competitive rhythm usually gained through tournament play.

His extended spell away from the tour has also impacted his standing in the ATP rankings. After spending significant time among the leading players in men's tennis, Alcaraz has dropped to third place in the world rankings behind Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev.

The Cincinnati withdrawal leaves Alcaraz with limited time to regain full fitness before the final Grand Slam of the season. His participation at the US Open will depend on his recovery progress in the coming weeks.

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