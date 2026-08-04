Novak Djokovic proposes major changes in tennis, wants to rewrite traditional scoring system

New Delhi:

Novak Djokovic has called for significant changes to tennis scoring. He proposed a shorter set format while insisting that Grand Slam tournaments should continue to be contested over the best of five sets. The 24-time major champion suggested that reducing the length of individual sets could make the sport easier to follow without removing the elements that have traditionally defined tennis's biggest events.

Djokovic's proposal would see sets decided over four games instead of six, with no-ad scoring also introduced. While advocating a faster format, the Serbian made it clear that he wants Grand Slam matches to remain best of five. He believes the extended format continues to offer the drama and tactical depth associated with the sport's premier tournaments.

“We should change the format of the scoring. Not play up to six games in the set, play it up to four, possibly no advantage. Best of five sets, keep the matches within a two-hour window. It's best for everyone,” Nick Knows Ball podcast.

Djokovic wants tennis to attract younger fans

The suggestion comes as Djokovic continues to argue that tennis must adapt to changing audience preferences. He has previously spoken about the need to make the game more attractive to younger fans, particularly at a time when sports such as padel and pickleball are gaining popularity. He believes a simplified scoring structure could benefit players, broadcasters and spectators while making the sport easier for newcomers to understand.

Notably, Djokovic's comments follow a season in which he featured in several physically demanding contests at the Grand Slams. His campaign included a five-set Wimbledon quarter-final victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime. Earlier in the year, he defeated Jannik Sinner in a five-set Australian Open semi-final before finishing runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz in the championship match. At Roland Garros, he surrendered a two-set advantage before losing a five-set encounter against Joao Fonseca, while his Wimbledon run ended with a semi-final defeat to Sinner.

Meanwhile, the debate over tennis formats has gathered pace in recent years as the sport explores ways to broaden its appeal. Competitions such as the Ultimate Tennis Showdown have already experimented with alternative scoring systems, including timed quarters and simplified rules.

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