PSG ready to loan Neymar with buying back clause option

With Brazil soccer star Neymar wanting to move out of Paris Saint-Germain, the capital club have said that they are open to the idea of a loan move for the striker with a subsequent obligation to buy him back.

According to a report in Goal, clubs like FC Barcelona for which Neymar played so successfully for, Real Madrid and Serie A champions Juventus, have shown interest in the Brazilian.

Neymar has failed to return for pre-season training with the club, fuelling talk of him wanting to leave the club after he was roped in for a world record fee two years ago.

Earlier, Barcelona's sporting Eric Abidal travelled to Paris to negotiate with Paris Saint Germain over the transfer Brazilian forward Neymar, according to the sources inside the Spanish club.

Barcelona have not hidden their interest in the Brazilian's return after PSG decided to put his services up for sale, Efe news reported.

Abidal leads a Barca delegation that includes board member Javier Bordas and intermediary Andre Cury, who was involved in Neymar's arrival to Barcelona in 2013.