Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani return to Uruguay squad for Hungary clash

Strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are set to return for Uruguay in a friendly game against Hungary in November.

Both men missed two games against Peru in October as they recovered from injuries.

All 24 players named by coach Oscar Tabarez on Friday do not play in Uruguay.

Defender Jose Maria Gimenez is out because of muscle injury he picked playing for Atletico Madrid this week.

Uruguay faces Hungary on Nov. 15 at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest. The country's soccer body is yet to pick an opponent for another friendly on November. 19.

Squad:

Goakeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Campana (Independiente).

Defenders: Diego Godin (Inter Milan), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Martin Caceres (Fiorentina), Bruno Mendez (Corinthians), Mathias Suarez (Montpellier).

Midfielders: Matias Vecino (Inter Milan), Nahitan Nandez (Cagliari), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Brian Lozano (Santos Laguna), Lucas Torreira (Arsenal), Giorgian de Arrasacaeta (Flamengo), Gaston Pereiro (PSV), Diego Laxalt (Torino).

Strikers: Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Edinson Cavani (PSG), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Jonathan Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Darwin Nunez (Almeria), Brian Rodriguez (Los Angeles FC), Maximilano Gomez (Valencia).