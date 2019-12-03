Tuesday, December 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. FA Cup Draw: Liverpool host Everton, Man Utd to take on Wolves

FA Cup Draw: Liverpool host Everton, Man Utd to take on Wolves

Merseyside derby awaits in the third round of the FA Cup as Liverpool host Everton, while Manchester United will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

IANS IANS
London Published on: December 03, 2019 14:52 IST
manchester united, man utd, wolves, man utd vs wolves, wolves vs man utd, fa cup draw, fa cup 201920
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Merseyside derby awaits in the third round of the FA Cup as Liverpool host Everton, while Manchester United will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton in the third round of the FA Cup and Manchester United taking on Wolves are the highlights of the draw as Premier League teams enter the competition.

Other third-round matches include Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, holders Manchester City host Port Vale, Middlesbrough face Tottenham and Arsenal were drawn at home to Leeds United, as per an ESPNFC report.

The matches will take place between January 3-6.

Manchester United will be wary against the Wolves who eliminated the Old Trafford side in the quarter-finals of last year's FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Boston United of the National League North, the sixth tier of English football, could meet Newcastle United if they manage to beat Rochdale in a second-round home replay.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News