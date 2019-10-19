Saturday, October 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. Everton beat West Ham 2-0 to end losing streak

Everton beat West Ham 2-0 to end losing streak

Bernard scored from a tight angle in the first half and substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson added a late second from distance as Everton beat West Ham 2-0 Saturday in the Premier League to ease the pressure on manager Marco Silva.

AP AP
Liverpool Published on: October 19, 2019 21:52 IST
Everton's Bernard, centre, celebrates scoring his side's
Image Source : AP

Everton's Bernard, centre, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against West Ham, with teammate Alex Iwobi, left, during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool

Bernard scored from a tight angle in the first half and substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson added a late second from a distance as Everton beat West Ham 2-0 Saturday in the Premier League to ease the pressure on manager Marco Silva.

Bernard gave Everton the lead after 17 minutes when he spun past two defenders and slotted a low shot beneath West Ham goalkeeper Roberto. Richarlison had a goal ruled out for offside at the start of the second half and Theo Walcott rattled the crossbar with a volley before Sigurdsson finally doubled the advantage by curling in a shot from just outside the area in stoppage time as the Toffees ended a run of four successive Premier League defeats.

Roberto also denied Tom Davies and Alex Iwobi from close range to keep the score down. Angelo Ogbonna missed West Ham's best chance for an equalizer in the 82nd when the ball fell to him after a corner but Jordan Pickford saved his shot.

The win lifts Everton out of the relegation zone with 10 points from nine games, two points behind West Ham.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryVijay Hazare Trophy: Stage set for knockouts as Delhi faces Gujarat Next Story  