Ex-Mohun Bagan general secretary Anjan Mitra passes away

Image Source : IANS Anjan Mitra, who oversaw a hugely successful time for Mohun Bagan during his stewardship, passed away at 72.

Former General Secretary of Mohun Bagan club Anjan Mitra died at a private hospital in the state capital following multiple problems, family sources said. Mitra was 72.

"He died at the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital at 3.10 a.m.," his son-in-law and former Indian football team goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey told IANS. He is survived by his wife and only daughter.

Mitra was suffering from several complications that cropped up after a bypass surgery five years back.

A chartered accountant by profession, Mitra was an ardent football and Mohun Bagan fan since his childhood, and remained associated with the famous club as an administrator for three decades. He served as the club general secretary for 23 years, before stepping down last year.

Under his stewardship, the club won a large number of top-rung tournaments in India, including the National Football League and I-league.

He also played a big role in bringing title sponsor for the club.

Mitra's body was taken to his residence in the morning, before being brought to the Mohun Bagan club premises where officials, former and current players and a large number of fans paid their last respects.