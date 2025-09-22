Yuvraj Singh to be questioned by ED in online betting app case after Uthappa and Raina Yuvraj Singh has been called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 23 for an online betting app case. Recently, the investigation agency had also called former cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Robin Uthappa for questioning.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an online betting app case on Tuesday, September 23. Recently, former cricketers Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan also appeared before the ED.

The agency wants to know who approached these cricketers for promoting the betting app and in what form they were paid for the promotions.

The investigation pertains to the operations of the 1xBet betting app, as part of the ED’s broader crackdown on such platforms over allegations of duping numerous people and investors of crores of rupees and evading substantial direct and indirect taxes.

What is the 1xBet platform?

1xBet is an online betting platform that is operating illegally in India. The platform is involved in betting activities that violate Indian laws. Central agencies have launched investigations into its financial transactions, tax evasion, and data security breaches.

India does not have a central law regulating online betting, but several states have banned it. In 2023, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) banned 174 illegal betting apps, including 1xBet. Later, in 2025, the "Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act" was passed, which prohibits online betting and prescribes penalties for violations.

According to the Curacao-registered company, 1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand's customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company's website and app available in 70 languages.

Other cricketers and actors summoned by the ED

Apart from cricketers, the investigation agency has also questioned actors over the case. On September 16, the ED summoned Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra for questioning in Delhi. While Ankush Hazra appeared at the ED headquarters, Urvashi Rautela did not show up. The agency will issue her a fresh summons.

Further, the ED called former cricketer Robin Uthappa for questioning on September 22. Raina and Dhawan were also called for questioning earlier.

