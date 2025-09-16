Sonu Sood gets ED summons to appear before it in illegal betting app case According to officials, actor Sonu Sood has been summoned by the ED to appear before it in connection with a probe into the illegal betting app case involving 1xBet.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it in connection with a probe into the illegal betting app case involving 1xBet. According to officials, Sood has been asked to appear at the headquarters in Delhi on September 24 in connection with the illegal betting app 1xBet case.

The Enforcement Directorate has expanded its probe into illicit internet betting sites, concentrating on sponsorships from celebrities and former cricket players. Actors Sonu Sood and Urvashi Rautela, as well as former Indian cricket players Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina, have been questioned as part of an ongoing investigation concerning promotional ties with prohibited betting sites.

According to NDTV Profit, a top official said, "These betting platforms are using surrogate names like 1xbat and 1xbat sporting lines in advertising campaigns. The ads often include QR codes that redirect users to betting sites—blatantly violating Indian law."

