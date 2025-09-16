Box Office Collection [September 15, 2025]: Jugnuma, Demon Slayer, Baaghi 4, The Conjuring's Monday collection From the action sci-fi thriller 'Mirai' and the drama 'Jugnuma – The Fable', the Japanese anime action film 'Demon Slayer', to the horror film 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', several films are running in theatres simultaneously. Take a look at their Monday box office collections.

A variety of films across different genres are currently running in cinemas. From the action sci-fi thriller 'Mirai' and the drama 'Jugnuma – The Fable', Japanese anime action film 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle', to the horror film 'The Conjuring: Last Rites'.

While some films are performing well at the box office, others are struggling to draw audiences to theatres. Let’s take a look at their Monday collections.

Mirai's Monday collection

Teja Sajja's film 'Mirai' saw a major drop in its box office earnings on its Day 11. The film, which collected Rs 16.6 crore on Sunday, managed to earn Rs 6 crore on its first Monday. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and Anil Anand, the Telugu-language film stars Teja Sajja, Manoj Kumar Manchu, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak and others in the lead roles.

Jugnuma - The Fable's box office collection on Monday

Manoj Bajpayee's starrer 'Jugnuma - The Fable' failed to impress the audience since its release. Directed by Raam Reddy, the film collected Rs 0.01 crore on its day 4, bringing its total collection to Rs 0.23 crore in India so far.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle's box office report

The Japanese anime action film 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle' has been performing well at the Indian box office since its release. However, it saw a dip in its box office collection on Monday as compared to the previous day, Sunday. The film collected Rs 14.5 crore on Sunday, and managed to earn Rs 3.50 crore on the first Monday. So far, the film has collected Rs 44.50 crore in India.

Baaghi 4 box office collection

Tiger Shroff's action thriller film 'Baaghi 4' saw a decrease in its earnings on its second Monday. The film minted Rs 0.75 crore on its Day 11. Its total India box office collection stands at Rs 50.40 crore. Besides Tiger Shroff, the Bollywood film stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu in the lead roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites' box office collection on Day 11

The latest instalment in the horror franchise, 'The Conjuring' titled 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' also witnessed a drop in its box office earnings on the second Monday. The English-language film earned Rs 0.73 crore on Day 11, bringing its total India collection to Rs 75.77 crore.

