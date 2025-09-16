Gustaakh Ishq release date: When will Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma's film hit theatres? The upcoming romantic drama film 'Gustaakh Ishq' featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma is set to hit the silver screens in November. The makers of the film announced its theatrical release date on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

The wait for Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma’s upcoming film 'Gustaakh Ishq' is finally over, as the makers announced the release date on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Taking to social media, the makers revealed the release date along with the launch of the song 'UlJaloolIshq.'

The caption of the post reads, 'Do dilon ke court mein, muqadama hai ishq. #UlJaloollshq Song Out Now. #GustaakhIshq releasing in cinemas worldwide on 21st November 2025.' Alongside Fatima and Vijay, the film also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Have a look at the Instagram post below.

Gustaakh Ishq release date announced

According to the official announcement, the film will hit the big screens on November 21, 2025. Fans quickly reacted to this announcement post and filled the comment section with excitement. One user wrote, "Finally." Another added, "OMG, what a melody! Gulzar saab with Vishal Bhardwaj, and the soothing voices of Papon and Shilpa."

For those unversed, the film is directed by Vibhu Puri, and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra is making his debut as a producer with this film, backed by his production house, Stage 5 Productions.

Gustaakh Ishq teaser

Notably, the official teaser of the film was released on August 25, 2025, with the caption, “#GustaakhIshq – Kucch pehle Jaisa...” The teaser video was well-received by the audience, and it has garnered over 2 million views on YouTube ever since it was uploaded.

About Gustaakh Ishq

It is worth noting that the film 'Gustaakh Ishq' is set against the backdrop of Old Delhi and the fading kothi of Punjab. It is a story of passion and silent desire, set in a world where music is filled with longing and architecture is haunted by memories.

