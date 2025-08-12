Suresh Raina summoned by ED for questioning in illegal betting app case As per the information, Suresh Raina is scheduled to appear before the agency on Wednesday to record his statement.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina for questioning in connection with the high-profile illegal betting app case linked to 1xBet. As per the information, Raina is scheduled to appear before the agency on Wednesday to record his statement. Raina, who is the brand ambassador for the app, has been summoned as part of an ongoing probe under money laundering charges linked to the platform.

Notably, the central probe agency is investigating the alleged illegal betting and gaming operations of 1xBet, which has also brought several other cricketers and Bollywood celebrities under its scanner.

More details to be added.