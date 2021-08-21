World U20 Athletics: Priya Mohan finishes fourth in 400m final

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AFIINDIA Priya Mohan

India's Priya Mohan came up with her personal best but had to be satisfied with the fourth place in the women's 400m at the World Athletics U-20 Championships here on Saturday.

On a day Amit Kumar won a silver medal for India in the 10000m race walk, Priya, the 18-year-old from Bangalore, made a brave effort in the final 100 metres as she came close to the leading group but could not overtake as she finished fourth in 52.77 seconds.

Nigeria's Imaobong Nse Uko (51.55) took gold ahead of Poland's Kornella Lesiewicz (51/97) and Kenya's Sylvia Chelangat (52.23), all coming up with their personal best efforts to take the top three positions.

Kornella and Sylvia were fighting for the first spot with around 25 metres to go before Nigeria's Uko came up with a strong finish to overtake them.

Priya, who was in lane 2, had pulled near to them in the home straight but the three found some reserves of energy and managed to stay ahead.

It was a great effort by Priya as she had missed the entire season in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has only participated in a couple of events this year.

Meanwhile, Rohan Kamble of India clocked 52.80 in men's 400m hurdles semi-final to finish seventh.