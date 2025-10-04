Two foreign coaches bitten by stray dogs at World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi In a bizarre incident, two foreign coaches at the World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi were bitten by stray dogs. They were attended to immediately and are out of danger.

New Delhi:

In a moment that has left everyone in shock at the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi, two coaches at the event were bitten by stray dogs. It is worth noting that Kenyan coach Dennis Maragia and Japanese coach Meiko Okumatsu were bitten by the dogs. However, both are out of danger and are currently recovering in the hospital.

Notably, Maragia was speaking to one of his athletes outside the competition area of the JLN Stadium in Delhi when a stray dog entered and bit him. Furthermore, Meiko Okumatsu was bitten while she was supervising the training of her athletes at the warm-up track.

"Our coach Mr Dennis, was speaking to an athlete near the call room, and a stray dog came out from nowhere and bit him,” Joel Atuti, a Government of Kenya representative, told PTI.

"The incident happened around 10 am. Blood was oozing out of his leg, and the medical team stationed at the stadium reached him. He was taken to a hospital and given treatment, including injections. He is otherwise fine, no problem as of now. He will take some medicines also," he added.

The event organisers released a statement regarding the incident

It is worth noting that shortly after the incident, the organisers took centre stage and released a statement where they informed the fans that the two injured coaches were attended to immediately, after which they were taken to the Safdarjung Hospital.

"The Organising Committee reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring an uncompromised environment of safety, health, and security for athletes, officials, and spectators,” the statement said.

"Following these incidents, the MCD has reinforced its deployment with two dedicated dog-catching teams permanently stationed inside the stadium premises, supported by vehicles for rapid removal and transfer of strays to shelter homes,” the statement added.

