Litton Das misses out as Bangladesh announce squad for ODI series against Afghanistan

After defeating Afghanistan in the first two T20Is of the ongoing three-game series, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) took centre stage and announced its squad for the upcoming three-game ODI series against Afghanistan. It is worth noting that after the conclusion of the T20I series on October 5, the two sides will take on each other across three ODI matches on October 8, 11, and 14.

Litton Das will miss the ODI series against Afghanistan due to injury, and it is interesting to note that Bangladesh’s ODI squad remains unchanged for the most part from their series against Sri Lanka in the early stages of 2025.

Furthermore, Saif Hassan has earned his maiden ODI call-up, and he will hope to maintain his form in the upcoming series. With six tests and 14 T20Is under his belt already, Hassan will be looking to make a mark in ODIs as well.

"Right-hander Saif Hassan has earned a call-up to the ODI setup for the first time. The 26-year-old has been included following a string of impressive performances in recent T20 internationals and is expected to add depth to the top order. Litton Kumer Das misses out as he continues his recovery from a side strain, while Parvez Hossain Emon has been left out,” the BCB said in a statement.

Bangladesh looking to clean sweep Afghanistan in T20I series

Speaking of the ongoing series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Bangladesh have managed to edge out wins in the first two T20Is, and they will aim to perform similarly in the third and final T20I as well, hoping to clean sweep the side.

As for the ODI series, the likes of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam and Nahid Rana will be travelling to the UAE on October 4, as they join up with the rest of the squad. Naim Sheikh, on the other hand, is awaiting visa clearance.

Squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Md Naim Sheikh, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

