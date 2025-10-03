Mohsin Naqvi to get gold medal for 'stealing' Asia Cup trophy by Pakistan: Reports Moshin Naqvi walked away with the Asia Cup 2025 trophy after the Indian team refused to take the silverware from the Asian Cricket Council chief and the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman. Naqvi will reportedly get a gold medal for his stance against India.

New Delhi:

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi will reportedly get a gold medal in Pakistan for 'stealing' the Asia Cup 2025 trophy. As per media reports, Naqvi will be awarded the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal for his 'firm and principled stance' against India in the Asia Cup final.

The ACC chief took away the Asia Cup trophy after India refused to receive the silverware from Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister in Pakistan. Naqvi stood at the dias in the delayed presentation ceremony, but the Indian team did not come to collect the honour and took it away with him.

As per reports, the Karachi Basketball Association president, Advocate Ghulam Abbas Jamal, announced the gold medal for his stance against India. They add that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to be the chief guest.

Naqvi took the trophy away but has stated that the Indian team can come and collect the trophy from him. "As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day, and I am still ready now. If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me," he said in a social media post.

"Let me make it absolutely clear: I have done nothing wrong and I have never apologised to the BCCI nor will I ever do so," he added.