Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set to play Australia ODI series as squad to be announced soon: Report Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last played for India during the Champions Trophy 2025 and have retired from Tests and T20Is. With India scheduled to tour Australia, both stalwarts are set to be included in the ODI team.

New Delhi:

In a major update ahead of India's white-ball tour of Australia, talismanic batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are reportedly set to play the ODI series. The two players have retired from Tests and T20Is, and there have been conjectures about their future in the ODI format.

As reported by Cricbuzz, both Kohli and Rohit are set to be picked in the ODI squads, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expected to announce the squad on Saturday, October 4.

India will be touring Australia for eight white-ball games with three ODIs and five T20Is. The ODIs will be played first from October 19, followed by the next two games on October 23 and 25. The T20I series will kick off on October 29 and will last till November 8. The T20I squad is also likely to be announced alongside the ODI side.

Kohli and Rohit have been out of action for India since winning the Champions Trophy 2025. Kohli had scored 218 runs in the tournament with a century and two fifties. Rohit had made 180 runs with his match-winning 76 in the final against New Zealand, being the major highlight.

More to follow...