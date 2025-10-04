RCB duo re-unite as Andy Flower becomes new London Spirit head coach Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower has been named as the new head coach of The Hundred franchise London Spirit. He will be re-uniting with Mo Bobat as he joins as the head coach, whereas Bobat is the director of cricket at the franchise.

London:

In a major development, The Hundred franchise, London Spirit, recently came forward and named former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower as their new head coach. Flower joins the side on a multi-year deal as he makes the switch to Spirit from Trent Rockets.

Flower will be joining Spirit after five years with Rockets, and he will be hoping to have an influential impact on the side as the head coach. Carrying a plethora of experience with him, Andy Flower coached England between 2009 and 2014, also overseeing Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning their maiden IPL title in 2025.

With his association with London Spirit, Andy Flower will be reuniting with Mo Bobat, who is serving as the team’s director of cricket. It is worth noting that Bobat and Flower have previously worked together in RCB as well, and they will hope to have a fruitful partnership at London Spirit as well.

Flower opened up on his new role

With the announcement being made official by London Spirit, Andy Flower took centre stage and talked about how excited he was to oversee the side. He also talked about how he is looking forward to working with Mo Bobat once more.

"I'm hugely excited to be joining London Spirit and to be working at the Home of Cricket. It's a real privilege to be part of such an iconic venue and organisation. I'm also thrilled to be working once again with Mo, and for the first time with both MCC and the Tech Titans,” Flower was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Furthermore, Mo Bobat also gave his take on the appointment of Andy Flower. "I'm delighted that we've been able to secure Andy's services as our men's head coach. His track record across international and franchise cricket, over an extended period of time, speaks for itself,” Bobat said.

