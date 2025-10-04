Rajat Patidar named new Madhya Pradesh captain for Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Star India batter Rajat Patidar was recently announced as the new captain of Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. He will hope to carry forward his form as skipper ahead of the new season.

New Delhi:

Star India batter Rajat Patidar was recently named as the new captain of Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming edition of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. After winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2022, Madhya Pradesh will hope that naming Rajat Patidar as their captain could help them replicate their success.

It is worth noting that Patidar has been the talk of the town ever since he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their first historic IPL title in 2025 after 18 years of waiting. He will be hoping to have a similar impact with Madhya Pradesh as well.

Notably, the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will be held in two phases. The first phase will be played from October 15 to November 19. The second phase will be played from January 22 to February 1. The knockout stages will then be held from February 6 to 28.

Madhya Pradesh’s squad composition

Madhya Pradesh’s squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy edition looks quite balanced. The side’s batting lineup consists of the likes of Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, and Shubham Sharma.

Whereas the bowling attack will look to combine pace with spin with the inclusion of Kuldeep Sen, Aryan Pandey, Kumar Kartikeya, and Saransh Jain. The newly appointed captain, Rajat Patidar, takes over the reins of the side from Shubham Sharma, and will have high expectations from him ahead of the new season.

Currently, the star batter is leading Rest of India side at the Irani Cup, playing against defending Ranji winners Vidarbha. With the new season approaching, it could be interesting to see how Madhya Pradesh perform under Patidar’s leadership.

Madhya Pradesh squad: Rajat Patidar (captain), Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Shubham Sharma, Himanshu Mantri, Harpreet Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sagar Solanki, Kumar Kartikey, Saransh Jain, Adhir Pratap, Aryan Pandey, Arshad Khan, Anubhav Agarwal, and Kuldeep Sen.

Also Read: