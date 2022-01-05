Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
  5. Sloane Stephens, Jozy Altidore wed on New Year's Day

Stephens and Altidore confirmed the news by posting their wedding photo on Tuesday on their Instagram accounts

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
New York Updated on: January 05, 2022 11:46 IST
US Tennis star Sloane Stephens and footballer Jozy Altidore exchanged rings at the St. Regis Bal Har
Image Source : SLOANE STEPHENS/INSTAGRAM

US Tennis star Sloane Stephens and footballer Jozy Altidore exchanged rings at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday.

Highlights

  • Stephens, 28, won the 2017 US Open and was a finalist in the 2018 French Open
  • Altidore, 32, has 42 goals in 115 games for the US but has not appeared for the team since 2019
  • The couple announced their engagement on Twitter in April 2019

Tennis star Sloane Stephens and US football player Jozy Altidore took vows on New Year's Day. Stephens and Altidore confirmed the news by posting their wedding photo on Tuesday on their Instagram accounts.

The wedding took place at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida, according to People magazine.

The couple announced their engagement on Twitter in April 2019 with a photo showing her wearing a diamond ring. Her tweet said: “Forever yes” and his said: “Forever starts now.”

Stephens, 28, won the 2017 US Open and was a finalist in the 2018 French Open, a semifinalist at the 2013 Australian Open and a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in 2013.

Altidore, 32, has been with Toronto FC of Major League Soccer since 2015 following stints with the New York Red Bulls (2006-08), Spain's Villarreal (2008-11) and Xerez (2009), England's Hull (2009-10) and Sunderland (2013-15), Turkey's Bursaspor (2011) and the Netherlands' AZ Alkmaar (2011-13).

He has 42 goals in 115 appearances for the US but has not appeared for the national team since the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

