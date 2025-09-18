PV Sindhu storms into China Masters quarter-final with dominant display against Pornpawee Chochuwong India's star shuttler PV Sindhu put in an excellent performance in the China Masters 2052 round of 16, defeating Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in straight sets, and made her way into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Shenzhen:

India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu has stormed into the ongoing China Masters 2025 quarter-finals after a brilliant win against Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in the round of 16. The two stars locked horns in Shenzhen in the China Masters Super 750 on September 18.

Taking on world number 6, Chochuwong, Sindhu put in an excellent performance, defeating her in straight sets 21-15, 21-15. Reaching the last eight, it is worth noting that this will be PV Sindhu’s third quarter-final appearance after the India Open and World Championships in 2025.

Sindhu looked in complete control throughout the game and will be hoping to maintain the same momentum with the quarter-final rapidly approaching. Notably, she will be taking on World No. 1 An Se Young of Korea or Switzerland’s Mia Blichfeldt in the quarter-final.

PV Sindhu reflects on her performance

With a comfortable win secured in the round of 16, PV Sindhu took centre stage and talked about her performance in the game and how good she feels to have made it into the quarter-finals.

“I am happy with the win, and it was very important for me from the beginning to be alert and give my 100 per cent. She (Chochuwong) is a top player. I played her in the Indonesia Open; that time, it was a hard match. After winning the first game, I was much more alert in the second game,” Sindhu was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“The points were going to be equal, so it was very important for me to stay close to her, as every point counts. I am happy that I am on the winning side, and I gave my best. I have to prepare for tomorrow now. It’s good that if you win the first game, you finish it off in the second game. Straight wins always give you that confidence. But you also have to be prepared for long matches and make sure that you are quicker on your feet,” she added.

