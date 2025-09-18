Neeraj Chopra javelin final live streaming: When and where to watch World Athletics Championships in India? The stage is set for the havelin throw final of the World Athletics Championships, the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav, and Arshad Nadeem will take on each other in the final, and let us have a look at the where to watch details for the event.

Tokyo:

The stage is set for the final of the World Athletics Championships 2025. The javelin throw final will be held in Tokyo on Thursday, September 18. It is worth noting that some of the biggest javelin throwers will compete in the event, and many eyes will be set upon defending champion Neeraj Chopra.

In the qualifying event for the final, Neeraj Chopra beat the automatic cut-off mark with a throw of 84.50 m, with an 84.85 m throw from his first attempt. It is also worth noting that Neeraj Chopra is not the only Indian in the javelin throw final of the World Athletics Championships.

Sachin Yadav made the cut as well, finishing in 10th place in the qualifiers with a throw of 83.67 m. Notably, a total of 12 athletes will be coming in the javelin throw final, and the stage is set for a rematch between Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who also qualified for the final.

When and where to watch World Athletics Championships 2025, javelin throw final live on TV and OTT in India?

It is worth noting that the World Athletics Championships’ javelin throw final will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2 on TV. Furthermore, the JioHotstar app and website will be live-streaming the event.

The event will kick off at 3:53 PM IST on September 18 as fans are gearing up to witness some of the best javelin throwers in the world take on each other.

Full list of men’s javelin throw finalists

Anderson Peters (GRN) - 89.53, Julian Weber (GER) - 87.21, Julius Yego (KEN) - 85.96, Dawid Wegner (POL) - 85.67, Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 85.28, Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 84.95, Curtis Thompson (USA) - 84.72, Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 84.11, Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 83.93, Sachin Yadav (IND) - 83.67, Cameron McEntyre (AUS) - 83.03, Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (SRI) - 82.80

