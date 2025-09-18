Guyana Amazon Warriors equal Somerset, Perth Scorchers’ tally in elite list, reach CPL 2025 final Guyana Amazon Warriors registered a stellar victory against St Lucia Kings in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2025, defeating them, Warriors reached the CPL 2025 final for the eighth time.

Providence (Guyana) :

Guyana Amazon Warriors have qualified for the final of the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2025. The side reached the summit clash of the tournament after they defeated St Lucia Kings in Qualifier 1 of the tournament at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, on September 18. The side defeated Kings to reach their eighth CPL final, equalling Somerset’s tally in the Vitality Blast and Perth Scorchers’ tally in the BBL.

The team now has reached the joint second-most finals in T20 leagues across the globe, with Chennai Super Kings in first place with 10 IPL finals to their name.

Guyana dominated Kings throughout most of the game. The side batted first and posted a total of 157 runs in the first innings, and where Kings were looking shaky in the early stages of the run chase, Khary Pierre and Tymal Mills’ late push saw them amass 143 in the run chase as Warriors won the game by 14 runs.

Gudakesh Motie wins Player of the Match for heroic effort

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Gudakesh Motie won the Player of the Match award for his excellent performance for the side in the second innings. Where St Lucia Kings aimed to chase down a target of 158 runs, Motie put in an exceptional performance with the ball.

“It was an amazing match. I think we played well overall in every aspect of the game with a positive mindset. I've been putting in a lot of work behind the scenes over the past few weeks, and I'm happy it's paying off. I'm pretty satisfied with my performance. We knew how important this match was, and I'm glad I could be a standout for the team. I just want to say thank you to the fans. There's a big game coming up, and we'll need your support,” Motie said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Conceding 30 runs in four overs, Motie took four wickets and helped Amazon Warriors reach their third consecutive CPL final. As for Lucia Kings, the side will now be playing Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator for a shot at the summit clash.

Also Read: