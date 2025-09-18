Top 5 best throws of Neeraj Chopra ahead of World Athletics Championship final With Neeraj Chopra all set to take on star athletes at the World Athletics Championship final's javeline event, let us have a look at the top five best throws so far in the Olympic champion's star studded career.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the final of the World Athletics Championships 2025. The javelin event final will see some of the best throwers in the world taking on each other in the event. It is worth noting that the World Athletics Championship 2025 javelin final will be held on September 18 and will kick off at 3:53 PM IST.

With the event right around the corner, many eyes would be set upon India’s ace javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra. The Olympic champion qualified for the final with a first-attempt throw in the qualifiers, and he will be looking to put in his best performance in the final as well.

Notably, Chopra will be faced with some of the best in the business. The likes of Julian Weber, Anderson Peters, Arshad Nadeem, and many more star athletes will compete in the final and could give Neeraj a run for his money.

It is also worth noting that Chopra will not be the only Indian present in the World Athletics Championship 2025 javelin final. Sachin Yadav will also be contesting in the final, after he passed through the qualifiers with an 83.67-metre throw, finishing in 10th place out of the 15 competing athletes.

What are some of Neeraj Chopra’s best throws so far in his career

There is no doubt that Neeraj Chopra is one of the best javelin throwers in the world. He won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and a silver at the Paris leg of the mega event in 2024.

So far, he has broken several records in javelin throw and has even breached the 90-metre mark.

Neeraj Chopra’s five best throws so far:

Event Throw range Doha Diamond League 2025 90.23 metres Stockholm Diamond League 2022 89.94 metres Lausanne Diamond League 2024 89.49 metres Paris Olympics 2024 89.45 metres Paris Olympics 2024 89.34 metres

Also Read: