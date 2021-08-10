President Kovind to host Indian Olympics contingent over high tea on Saturday

Follow us on Image Source : AP File photo of Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony.

President Ram Nath Kovind will host the Indian Olympics contingent over a high tea at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre on Saturday, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

India put up its best-ever performance in the recently-concluded Olympics in Tokyo, winning seven medals, including a gold.

"The President of India will host the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a ‘High Tea’ on August 14, 2021 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre,” said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, a triumphant Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pep talk after its semifinal loss against Belgium worked wonders and instilled a positive energy to the players, which eventually translated into a podium finish after 41 years in the Olympics.

Just after losing 2-5 to world champions and eventual Olympic gold medallist Belgium, Modi called Manpreet and chief coach Graham Reid and consoled them while also motivating the entire team for the job ahead.

And Manpreet said those words of encouragement did wonders.

"When we lost the semifinal we all were very disappointed, then coach came and said PM wants to talk to you guys and when he spoke, he said 'all of you played well and don't be disappointed, just focus on your game and the next match and the entire country is proud of you all'.

"It gave us a positive energy and then we had a players' meeting.

We said we have got one more chance and if we return empty handed we will have that regret all our life," Manpreet told reporters in an open media session after returning from Tokyo.

"We said to ourselves that we have 60 minutes in our hands and if we give our best in these 60 minutes we can return home with smiles on our faces.

"

The Indian men's hockey team scripted history in the just-concluded Tokyo Games by winning a medal, a bronze, after a hiatus of 41 years.

India's last of the eight Olympic gold medals came way back in 1980 Moscow Games.