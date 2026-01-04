PM Modi inaugurates 72nd National Volleyball Tournament: 'India actively preparing to host 2036 Olympics' Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present via video conferencing as he inaugurated the 72nd National Volleyball Championship. He talked about the importance of teamwork in the sport, and the 2036 Olympics as well.

Varanasi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the 72nd National Volleyball Championship. He was present via video conferencing in the event that was being held in Varanasi. PM Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to players from across the country and highlighted the importance of teamwork in the sport.

It is worth noting that the Prime Minister inaugurated the event in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. Interestingly, a total of 58 teams are currently participating in the tournament, and the event is set to be concluded on January 11.

"You may have noticed that over the past decade, several cities have hosted more than 20 international events, including the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, the Hockey World Cup, and various chess tournaments. The 2030 Commonwealth Games are also scheduled to be held in India. India is now actively preparing to bid for the 2036 Olympics,” PM Modi said.

"Volleyball is a game of balance and cooperation... it also demonstrates willpower. Volleyball connects us through team spirit... I see many similarities between India's growth story and volleyball,” he added.

PM Modi welcomed the athletes from Kashi

Furthermore, PM Modi also made sure that he welcomed the athletes who were from Kashi at the event. He congratulated the players for making it to the stage and how the event painted a picture of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’.

"As the Member of Parliament for Kashi, I am delighted to welcome and congratulate all the players. The National Volleyball Championship is starting today, and you have all reached this national tournament after a lot of hard work. Teams from 28 states of the country have come here, and you are all presenting a beautiful picture of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India),” he said.

