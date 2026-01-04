BCB instructed to shift T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India after Mustafizur's exit from IPL The Bangladesh government advisor, Asif Nazrul, has instructed the Bangladesh Cricket Board to seek a change in the team's T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka. This came after Mustafizur Rahman's exit from the IPL 2026.

New Delhi:

The Bangladesh sports ministry has instructed the Bangladesh Cricket Board to shift the team's T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India to Sri Lanka. This comes after Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman was released by the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders due to the diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

The adviser in charge of the Ministry of Sports, Asif Nazrul, has directed the BCB to ask the ICC to shift the team's matches away from India due to "concerns about players' safety". Bangladesh are scheduled to play four matches in India - three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

"As the adviser in charge of the Ministry of Sports, I have instructed the Cricket Control Board to put the entire matter in writing and explain it to the ICC," Nazrul wrote on his Facebook page.

"The board must make it clear that if a Bangladeshi cricketer, despite being under contract, cannot play in India, then the Bangladesh national team cannot feel safe travelling to India to play the World Cup.

"I have also directed the board to formally request that Bangladesh’s World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka instead," he further wrote.

BCCI source says shifting next to impossible

Meanwhile, a BCCI source has stated that shifting the games is now almost impossible, considering the proximity of the World Cup and the logistical challenges involved.

"You can't just change games at someone's whims and fancies. It is a logistical nightmare. Think about opposition teams. Their air tickets and hotels are booked.

"Also on all days, there are three games each, which means one game is in Sri Lanka. There is a broadcast crew. So it will be easier said than done," a BCCI source said as quoted by news agency PTI.

KKR release Mustafizur on the BCCI's instructions

Meanwhile, the 2024 IPL champions KKR released Mustafizur on the BCCI's instructions on Saturday, January 3. "Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL, as the regulator of IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

"The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India," KKR said in a statement.

Saikia confirms BCCI asked KKR to release speedster

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that BCCI had asked KKR to release Mustafizur. "The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for replacement, if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player," Saikia told PTI.

Although the BCCI did not explicitly cite the current political situation for its decision to seek Rahman's release, it did say that the move was triggered by what's been happening all around. Hindus have been targeted for violent attacks since Hasina's ouster.