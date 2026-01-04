Bangladesh announce squad for T20 World Cup 2026, Litton Das named captain With the T20 World Cup 2026 set to kick off on February 7, the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) has announced its squad for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Litton Das will be leading the side in the tournament.

The BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) took centre stage and announced their squad for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026. It is worth noting that the marquee event is all set to kick off on February 7, and with a strong squad, Bangladesh will hope for a good campaign.

Notably, the likes of Litton Das, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, and many more big names have been included in the squad for the World Cup. Interestingly, no place was found for Jaker Ali on the side. Additionally, Litton Das has been named the skipper, with Mohammed Saif Hassan being named the vice captain.

Furthermore, Taskin Ahmed makes his much-awaited return to the shortest format of the game. Tasking had missed Bangladesh’s recent series against Ireland as he was representing Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20.

Bangladesh kick off World Cup campaign against the West Indies

Speaking of Bangladesh’s schedule in the World Cup, the side will be taking on the West Indies in their first game of the tournament. The two sides will take on each other on February 7 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The side has been placed in Group C of the tournament alongside the likes of Nepal, Italy, the West Indies, and England. With a relatively tougher group on their hands, it could be interesting to see how Bangladesh fares in the World Cup. They will hope to make the most of their squad composition and get off to a positive start to the tournament as they kick it off by taking on the West Indies.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Mohammed Saif Hassan (Vice Captain), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Qazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Md Shaifuddin, and Shoriful Islam.

