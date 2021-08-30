Monday, August 30, 2021
     
Paralympics: Shooter Unhalkar qualifies seventh for 10m air rifle final

Tokyo Updated on: August 30, 2021 10:34 IST
Image Source : TWITTER: @SWAROOPUNHALKAR

File photo of Swaroop Unhalkar

Indian shooter Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar has qualified for the final in the 10m Air Rifle SH1, finishing seventh in the qualifying round held here on Monday.

Unhalkar had a total of 615.2 in the qualifying round with scores of 103.1, 101.6, 102.2, 102.0, 102.8, 103.5.

The 34-year-old from Kolhapur will now be hoping to do what Avani Lekhara, who had also qualified in the seventh position but had gone on to win gold in women's 10m air rifle SH1.

Korea's Park Jih-ho scored a Qualifying World Record score of 631.3 to reach the final. Ukraine's Yuril Stoiev was second with 619.6 while China's defending champion Dong Chao qualified as the fifth-best with a score of 617.6.

