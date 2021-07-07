Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Olympics: 2 workers in Tokyo Athletes' Village test Covid positive

Two staff workers at the Athletes' Village of the Tokyo Olympic Games have tested positive for COVID-19 virus, just 16 days before the opening ceremony of the mega event on July 23, a media report said.

"The pair tested positive last week and further investigations revealed they had been eating in a group with two other village workers -- in violation of the organising committee's own COVID-19 countermeasures," ABC news reported.

The report also said that the other workers in question have tested negative for the virus.

Before this, an athlete, a Ugandan coach, and one rowing team member of Serbia had tested positive for the virus. While the athletes were found positive on arrival and isolated immediately at a quarantine facility near the airport, the coach was found to have the virus when the Ugandan team reached its base city of Izumisano.

The Athletes' Village is yet to be opened to athletes, and it will take another week for it to be operational.

The village can house more than 11,000 athletes. There is a dedicated fever clinic and athletes will be tested every day.

The two positive cases of staff workers come at a time when there is high uncertainty around letting spectators in for the games. The Games torch relay was scrapped due to concerns around the virus.

With the International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach due to arrive in Tokyo on Thursday, chances are that a meeting to discuss, and probably decide, whether spectators should be allowed to attend the Games will be held.

Tokyo recorded 920 cases on Wednesday, the most since May 13.