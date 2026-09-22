Naorem Roshibina Devi secures Asian Games medal in Wushu for third consecutive edition

New Delhi:

Naorem Roshibina Devi secured a third consecutive Asian Games medal on Tuesday after reaching the women’s Sanda 60kg semifinals with a 5-0 win over Chu Man Sin of Macao, China. The result guarantees the Manipuri wushu athlete at least a bronze medal at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Roshibina, who already has a bronze from Jakarta in 2018 and a silver from Hangzhou in 2023, now has another medal assured. Her latest achievement extends a run that has also included gold medals at the 2017 Asian Junior Championships, the 2019 South Asian Games and the 2023 Moscow Wushu Stars. Notably, she received the Arjuna Award in 2023 and was named the International Wushu Federation’s Female Athlete of the Year that year.

Elsewhere in Asian Games 2026

India also secured another medal in badminton, with the men’s team beating Japan 3-0 in the quarterfinals. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side produced the country’s first gold of the Games, defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final. India posted 216/3 in the first innings, with Smriti Mandhana scoring 79 and Richa Ghosh remaining unbeaten on 49. Sri Lanka were dismissed for 69 in 15.4 overs, with Deepti Sharma taking three wickets for six runs.

In boxing, Sakshi Chaudhary moved into the women’s 51kg round of 16 after a unanimous 5-0 decision against Philippines boxer Aira Villegas, while Jadumani Singh advanced in the men’s 55kg division by beating Nepal’s Chandra Bahadur Thapa.

India’s men’s kabaddi side opened with a 63-31 victory over South Korea in Group A. The women’s table tennis team defeated Thailand 3-2 in the round of 16, while the men’s side lost 0-3 to the Republic of Korea.

Shooting saw Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane finish fourth in the mixed team 10m air rifle final. Anantjeet Singh Naruka stood second in men’s skeet qualification.

Elsewhere, Aryan Thakur lost to Chinese Taipei’s Chen Po-yi in soft tennis after earlier beating Mongolia’s Bold-erdene Altangerel 4-0. Jay Meena defeated Pakistan’s Hussain Arain 4-0, while Aadhya Tiwari beat Kainaat Shallwani but did not advance after finishing second in her group.

India also recorded results across swimming, fencing, karate, equestrian dressage, sepaktakraw and eFootball as competition continued in Aichi-Nagoya.

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India clinches first gold in Asian Games 2026 as Harmanpreet Kaur side thrashes Sri Lanka in final