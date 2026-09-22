India confirms Asian Games 2026 medal in men's badminton, stuns Japan with historic 3-0 win

New Delhi:

India secured a medal in the men’s team badminton competition at the Asian Games 2026 after completing a 3-0 quarterfinal victory over hosts Japan. With the win, the Indian side moved into the semifinals.

First, Lakshya Sen put India in front in the opening singles match against Kodai Naraoka. The Japanese player took the first game 21-11, but Sen responded emphatically, establishing a 19-4 advantage before winning the second game 21-5. Naraoka then moved 14-8 ahead in the decider, only for Sen to fight back and make it 19-19. He eventually closed out the match 21-19 to give India the lead.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty followed with a straight-games victory over Japan’s Hoki and Kobayashi. India won the opening game 21-18 after a competitive start and the second game went deep into a close finish, with the teams tied at 19-19 and again at 20-20 before the Indian pair prevailed 24-22.

The tie was completed by Ayush Shetty in the third singles match. He quickly established control against his Japanese opponent, moving from 7-2 to a 16-5 lead before taking the first game 21-10. He maintained his advantage in the second and won 21-19, completing the 3-0 result.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, India’s women’s badminton team was eliminated after Japan won their quarterfinal 3-1.

Other Asian Games updates

Elsewhere, India collected its first gold medal of the Asian Games when the women’s cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final. Boxing saw Sakshi Chaudhary and Jadumani Singh progress with victories.

The women’s table tennis team advanced after beating Thailand 3-2 in the Round of 16, while the men’s side lost 0-3 to South Korea. In shooting, Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane placed fourth in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team final. Anantjeet Singh Naruka was second after Day 2 of men’s skeet qualification, with Raiza Dhillon fifth in the women’s event.

India also defeated South Korea 63-31 in men’s kabaddi but lost 3-0 to Malaysia in men’s sepaktakraw. The men’s 4x100m medley relay team reached the

Men’s Badminton Team Quarterfinal Results

India 3-0 Japan

MS1: Lakshya Sen bt Kodai Naraoka 11-21, 21-5, 21-19

MD1: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty bt Takuro Hoki/ Yugo Kobayashi 21-18, 24-22

MS2: Ayush Shetty bt Koki Watanabe 21-10, 21-19

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