How Mongolia's late arrival cost India a potential esports medal at Asian Games? What happened

New Delhi:

India’s eFootball campaign at the Asian Games 2026 ended in frustration after Mongolia failed to arrive on time for their Group F fixture on Tuesday, September 22. India’s Danial Patel and Chinmay Sahoo were handed a forfeit win, but it wasn’t enough to take them into the knockout stage of the competition.

Patel and Sahoo had opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Uzbekistan. The latter subsequently defeated Mongolia, winning the mobile and console games 6-3 and 12-0, respectively. That result left India needing a strong result against Mongolia to improve their goal difference and keep the qualification hopes alive. Instead, the scheduled match at the Aichi Sky Expo centre never took place.

“The Mongolian team leader arrived three minutes late than the check-in time. The organising committee decided to give a forfeit win to India with 0-0 score. Due to this, we had a goal difference of 0 and Uzbekistan were able to top the group on goal difference,” Patel told The Bridge.

The outcome left India with one win and one draw and was eventually eliminated from contention for the two available places among the best second-placed sides. Thailand advanced from Group B with a +3 goal difference, while Saudi Arabia secured the other spot from Group A with +2.

Why didn’t India challenge the decision?

India initially challenged the decision, asking officials for the opportunity to play the fixture rather than accept the administrative result. However, when they were asked for $500 (Rs 48,000) for a panel check, India refused it.

“We protested and said that we want to play the games instead of a forfeit win, but they [officials] said a forfeit win is what the rules say. We were told we could pay $500 for a judge panel check,” Sahoo said.

He further added that the Indian team chose not to pursue that option because the regulations already specified the consequence of arriving late.

“The thing is $500 is kind of a waste of money, because they have mentioned that coming late is a forfeit according to the rules. Unless they gave us a 3-0, 3-0 walkover with a +6 goal difference, we were not qualifying,” he further explained.

Notably, the early exit is a setback for Patel, who is the reigning eFootball Asian Champion. The remaining medal hopes now rest with India’s Pokemon Unite, League of Legends and Puyo Puyo Champions teams.

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