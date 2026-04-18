Neeraj Chopra reveals problems that led to split with coach Jan Zelezny

New Delhi:

Neeraj Chopra has opened up on the factors behind his disappointing outing at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, where he finished eighth and brought an end to a long-standing streak of top-two finishes in international events.

The result came after a prolonged period of consistency that stretched back to 2021. However, Chopra revealed that a disc issue in the lead-up to the championships played a major role in the outcome. The injury occurred during a training session in the Czech Republic, leaving him with a difficult decision on whether to compete.

“I had something in mind. It was the World Championship. If it was a different competition, I would not have taken part. I knew the reason. I knew it was going to happen, but I felt that I had to maintain something for a long time. I felt that I had to stay on the podium,” Chopra was quoted as saying by India Today.

“I was double-minded at that time. It was very difficult for me to make that decision. I was very puzzled. It took some time, but I accepted that it's a sport and it happens. Now, the main thing is how I have to go back and stay in the same place,” Chopra admitted.

I had to travel according to his schedule: Chopra

The tournament also marked the end of his association with coach Jan Zelezny. The partnership, which began earlier in 2025, concluded after both parties felt the training approach was not aligned with Chopra’s requirements.

“I was with him for almost a year. We didn't have the same training and techniques that we used to have in the beginning. We didn't have the same training and techniques that we used to have in the beginning. I had to travel according to his schedule. He was not with me only, he was with the Czech Republic team,” Chopra said.

“I had to travel according to his schedule. There were a lot of things that we had to do. I had to cook food myself. There was a training facility. A lot of things have changed. The training plans didn't match my body. I talked to him. After the Tokyo World Championships, we discussed it and we felt it didn’t match. He told me that I can tell him if I feel that way. I thought about it a lot. I respect him a lot—he helped me a lot. I still respect him,” he added.