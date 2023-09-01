India TV Sports Wrap on September 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

After a remarkable performance at the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the Indian men's hockey team continues to impress with its performances. The Mandeep Mor-led side beat Malaysia and mauled Japan to make it to the semifinals of the ongoing men's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifiers. India have displayed a dominant performance in the tournament barring their narrow defeat to Pakistan earlier. In the cricketing circuit, Sri Lanka began their Asia Cup campaign with a wonderful win over neighbours Bangladesh while playing at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. All of and more in today's top 10 trending sports news stories on September 1.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Zurich Diamond League Meeting: World Champion Neeraj Chopra ends second; Murali Sreeshankar finishes fifth

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Diamond League Meeting in Zurich on Thursday.

India defeat Malaysia and Japan to confirm semifinal berth in Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifiers

Asia Cup 2023: Matheesha Pathirana helps Sri Lanka register enviable record in campaign opener

Sri Lanka outclassed their opponents Bangladesh on Thursday in their Asia Cup opener by five wickets.

US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka move into third round; Andy Murray exits

Former US Open champion Andy Murray crashed out of the ongoing season after losing to Grigor Dimitrov.

Rinku Singh slams three consecutive sixes in super over to help Meerut Mavericks win in UP T20 League

After sizzling in the T20I series in Ireland, Rinku Singh is featuring in the inaugural edition of UP T20 League. He is playing for Meerut Mavericks and turned out to be a star for them in their first game.

Asia Cup 2023: India's selection conundrum persists ahead of Pakistan match, Ishan Kishan likely to bat in middle order

India are likely to ask Ishan Kishan to bat in the middle order in the Pakistan game as preferred wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul is going to be unavailable for selection.

John Isner bids adieu after US Open last-set tiebreaker losses in singles and doubles

USA's John Isner has called time on his international career after crashing out of the ongoing US Open.

Asia Cup hosts Pakistan face flak for absence of Pakistan's name on tournament logo

Many former Pakistan cricketers have pointed out the absence of Pakistan's name on tournament logo.

'Don't think anyone else could have done it' - Shadab Khan reflects on Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup 2022 knock

Pakistan's leg-spinning allrounder Shadab Khan reflected on Virat Kohli's match-winning knock againt Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022.

B Sai Sudharsan to play for Surrey in County Championship

Uncapped India batter Sai Sudharsan will play for Surrey in the County Championship remainder.

