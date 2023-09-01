Asia Cup 2023: Matheesha Pathirana helps Sri Lanka register enviable record in campaign opener

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sri Lankan cricket team

The defending champions Sri Lanka began their Asia Cup 2023 campaign in style as they defeated Bangladesh in their campaign opener by five wickets on Thursday, August 31.

The Dasun Shanaka-led side dismissed Bangladesh to a mere 164 in the game and chased it down with five wickets in hand and 66 balls to spare. Despite losing the toss and marching with a second-string bowling attack, the island nation dismissed Bangladesh and didn't even allow them to bat their full quota of overs. Restricting Bangladesh inside 43 overs, the six-time Asia Cup champions registered an elusive record of dismissing their opponents 11 times in most consecutive ODI innings.

Sri Lanka achieved the record by mauling Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium moving past Australia and South Africa. Australia managed to dismiss their adversaries ten times from 2009 to 2010 and South Africa did the same from 2013 to 2014. The 1996 World Cup winners marched past both Australia and South Africa and have created a record to beat for other teams in the years to come.

Their win over the Bangla Tigers also helped them create a new ODI streak of winning 11 games on the trot as they bettered their previous best of ten achieved twice between February 2004 to July 2004 and December 2013 to May 2014.

The right-arm pacer Matheesha Pathirana was at his best against the Shakib Al Hasan-led side as he picked up 4/32 - his best bowling figures in ODIs. Pathirana was instrumental in ensuring that Bangladesh did not

Latest Cricket News