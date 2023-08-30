India TV Sports Wrap on August 30: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

With Asia's biggest cricketing tournament to kickstart from Wednesday, fans in the continent as well as worldwide are buzzing excitement as Pakistan are slated to take on Nepal in the opening fixture of the Asia Cup in Multan. The six-team tournament will see the top-tier teams from Asia battle it out to clinch Asia's biggest prize on offer. Meanwhile the world of sports is also buzzing with news from the tennis circuit as the ongoing US Open is witnessing some mouthwatering action already. All of that and more in today's top 10 trending sports news stories on August 30.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

US Open 2023, Day 2 Result: Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jabeur advance; Venus Williams suffers early exit

Top seed in the men's singles circuit of the ongoing US Open, Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round after his opponent decided to retire midway.

Liton Das ruled out of Asia Cup; Anamul Haque Bijoy called as replacement

Star Bangladesh batter Liton Das has been ruled out of the Asia Cup.

India vanquish Bangladesh 15-1 in Men's Asian hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

The Indian hockey team routed Bangladesh in the ongoing Asian hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier and will take on Oman in their upcoming fixture.

Asia Cup 2023: ICC ODI Rankings of all six participants; Pakistan on top

The Asia Cup 2023 will get underway with the curtain raiser between hosts Pakistan and debutants Nepal in Multan. Here is how all the six participants of the competition fare in the ICC ODI rankings.

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Nepal, Match 1, Pitch Report, Weather, Playing XI Changes

The complete details of the Multan Cricket Stadium and how the wicket at the venue behaves as Pakistan square off against Nepal in the first game of the Asia Cup 2023.

Tottenham bow out of English League Cup in second round following penalty shootout against Fulham

Tottenham lost 5-3 to Fulham on spot kicks to get eliminated in the second round.

Ravichandran Ashwin cautions India ahead of team's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan

Star India off spinner has cautioned the Indian team regarding the Pakistan players that can pose a threat.

England to take on New Zealand in T20I series opener at Chester-le-Street

T20 World Champions England will play New Zealand in the first T20I of the four-match series on Wednesday.

South Africa to lock horns with Australia in Durban to kickstart bilateral contest

The Proteas will play an injury-ravaged Australian team in the T20I series opener.

Vinicius Júnior to miss Brazil's first two World Cup qualifying matches due to injury

The star Brazillian footballer will miss Brazil's first two World Cup qualifying matches next month because of a right hamstring injury.

