Bully Ray reflects on Cody Rhodes' potential return ahead of Backlash 2025 Former WWE star Bully Ray took centre stage and talked about when Cody Rhodes could make his return as the star has been missing since losing his title to John Cena at the WrestleMania 41 night 2 main event.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for Backlash 2025; John Cena and Randy Orton will be taking on each other in the main event for the undisputed title among many other matches on the card. With John Cena having defeated Cody Rhodes for the title in the main event of WrestleMania 41, the ‘American Nightmare’ is yet to make an appearance after the loss.

Cody Rhodes was expected to show up on Raw after WrestleMania, but his absence has been extended, and he is nowhere to be seen with Backlash approaching.

Speaking of Cody’s potential return, former WWE legend Bully Ray took centre stage and presented a timeline as to when Cody could make a return to WWE TV and opined that he could do well with time away from the WWE.

"Gotta keep Cody Rhodes away from everything for a while, If you're gonna be late, be real late mentality. If you're gonna keep him away, keep him away long enough that the day you bring him back, we're just so happy to see him. 'Oh my God, it's Cody. Thank God, where have you been?' As opposed to bringing him back next week,” Bully Ray said on Busted Open.

Furthermore, he talked about Cody’s title reign as well. He branded Cody’s title reign as underwhelming and said it could have been better.

“It was underwhelming because you just came out of WrestleMania against Roman and Rock, What heel can they possibly throw at you that's going to be at the level of Rock and Roman, especially after what Rock did to you? You know, left you bloody in the rain, yada yada. There was no heel on tap between 40 and 41 to do that with Cody because the WWE doesn't allow their heels to get to that level, at least in my eyes,” Ray said.