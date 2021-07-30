Tokyo-Olympics-2020
  5. Avinash Sable betters own national record in Tokyo Olympics

The 26-year-old Sable clocked 8:18.12 in heat number 2 to better his earlier national record of 8:20.20 he set during the Federation Cup in March.

Tokyo Published on: July 30, 2021 6:53 IST
Avinash Sable of India clears the water jump in the Men's 3000 metres Steeplechase final during IAAF
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Avinash Sable of India clears the water jump in the Men's 3000 metres Steeplechase final during IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha.

India's Avinash Sable shattered his own 3000m steeplechase national record while finishing seventh in his heat race at the Olympics here on Friday.

The 26-year-old Sable clocked 8:18.12 in heat number 2 to better his earlier national record of 8:20.20 he set during the Federation Cup in March.

The top three in each of the three heats and next six fastest athletes across all the qualifying heats qualify for the final and Sable is unexpected to make that cut. 

India Tv - Final result in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Heat 2.

Image Source : OLYMPICS

Final result in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Heat 2.

Tokyo Olympics 2020

