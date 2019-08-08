World Archery suspends Archery Association of India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A representational image of a Archers along with the targets

World Archery, the global governing body of the Olympic sport, on Thursday suspended the Archery Association of India (AAI) for breaching its guidelines by electing two parallel bodies, but allowed Indian archers to compete in the 2019 World Archery Youth Championships, slated to be held in Madrid from August 19.

The suspension has come into effect from August 5.

On behalf of its executive board, World Archery Secretary General Tom Dielen said in its official website: "World Archery is implementing the decision taken in June by suspending the Archery Association of India. The last event in which Indian athletes can participate is the youth championships in Madrid.

"We will now work with the Indian Olympic Association and the Indian government to try and establish a transitory committee with representatives from all sides to handle urgent matters.

"If no long-term solution is found by the end of August, the executive board will decide what can be done to preserve the chances of Indian athletes participating in the Asian Championships and Asian Para Championships. At the same time, World Archery will also decide whether individual athletes can participate in the Indoor Archery World Series."

India have three men's places secured for the Tokyo Olympics but are yet to win a women's spot and the 2019 Asian Archery Championships and Asian Para Championships are critical as they will award quota places for 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.