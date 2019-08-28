Image Source : @PTUSHAOFFICIAL/TWITTER PT Usha congratulates World Champion PV Sindhu with a throwback picture

The social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for ace shuttler PV Sindhu after she became the first Indian shuttler to be crowned world champion. Sindhu beat Japans Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday to claim the title.

Not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but several other sports and Bollywood celebrities also congratulated Sindhu on achieving the historic feat.

Former track and field star P.T. Usha also shared a photograph of a young Sindhu with a message where the shuttler can be seen sitting on her lap.

"The passion and dedication for the sport will always be rewarded when hard work comes into play. @Pvsindhu1 success will inspire generations to come! Hefty congratulations on winning the Gold at #BWFWorldChampionships2019," Usha captioned the photograph.