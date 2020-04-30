No more archery Olympic qualification events in 2020, rankings frozen

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Representational image

No more Olympic qualification events in archery will take place in 2020, World Archery said in a statement on Thursday. Archery's global governing body also said that the world rankings will remain frozen and that it has extended the hiatus on all international competitions overall to August 31.

"The executive board, which met via conference call on 30 April, also approved an updated qualification calendar for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, implementing the modified system issued by the International Olympic Committee," said World Archery.

"This was necessary due to the delay of the Games until 2021 and cancellation of multiple qualifying tournaments. No further Olympic qualification events will take place in 2020. They will be scheduled in 2021."

It however said that recognition of national events will resume on July 1. "This means that, if held to appropriate local health standards, competitions after this date could be used to claim world records and performance awards, and shoot minimum qualification scores for major events," said World Archery.

"At this stage, no international events are confirmed for the rest of 2020. A draft calendar for the last few months of the year has been scheduled in the hope restrictions are lifted and the situation is safe for archers to return to the competition field."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage